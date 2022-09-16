Perfect Grapefruit Paloma – 2 Ways

While margaritas may reign supreme as the United States’ favorite tequila cocktail, Mexico’s undisputed favorite is the paloma – in fact, it’s their national drink.

It’s a mystery why the paloma has never taken off in the States quite like it has in tequila’s home country. For some, grapefruit’s mouthy bite might just be a bit too much. What’s for sure is that grapefruit soda brands like Squirt, Fresca, and Jarritos see far better distribution in Mexico than they do in the States (though they can all easily be found by those interested enough to look).

One way or another, palomas are a national favorite for a reason.

The simplest of palomas is just a mix of tequila and grapefruit soda. Beyond that, you’ll get into hundreds of varieties, and legions of would-be home mixologists claiming they’ve each perfected the ultimate paloma of their own.

Below, we’ll present two varieties – the simple tequila-grapefruit soda mix, and a more time-intensive paloma with an infused grapefruit cordial.

The Old Faithful Paloma

Ingredients

2 oz Blanco Tequila

1 oz Lime (about 1-2 limes)

Lime Wedge

Salt

3 oz Grapefruit Soda Squirt, Ting, Fresca, Jarritos Grapefruit, Wink, or Fanta Grapefruit work equally well



Directions

Run lime wedge around the rim of the glass, and dip in salt. Pour tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime juice into glass. *Don’t use a cocktail shaker for this drink, the carbonated soda will give you a nasty surprise. Enjoy!

Cordial-Infused Paloma

For this recipe, you’ll need to do a little preparation ahead of time to make a cordial. For your effort, you’ll be rewarded with a sugary-salty grapefruit syrup which rolls off the tongue within your paloma.

Ingredients

2 oz Blanco Tequila

7 oz Lime Juice, divided (about 9-10 limes)

1/4 oz Campari

Seltzer

4 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice (about 2 grapefruits)

Grapefruit peel, pith removed

8 oz sugar

8 oz water

1 1/2 tsp salt

Directions

Submerge grapefruit peel within sugar in a sealed container. Refrigerate for 24 hours. Add grapefruit juice, water, and salt and 2 oz lime juice to the mix, and shake until sugar is dissolved. Remove the grapefruit peel, and you have your cordial. Combine tequila, Campari, 1 oz cordial, and 6 oz lime juice into a shaker with ice, and shake for around 30 seconds. Pour, and combine with seltzer to your liking.

