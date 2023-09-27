Olmeca Altos Tequila Challenges Perceptions with RTD Launch

Olmeca Altos Tequila is making a showy entrance into the fast-growing canned RTD market.

Available now in Margarita Lime and Margarita Watermelon flavors, the duo of 5% ABV releases seeks to compete on crowded liquor store shelves alongside recent tequila RTD launches from the likes of Blake Lively, Travis Kelce, Jennifer Lopez and more.

“The slightly sparkling Altos premixed cocktails deliver a refreshing taste and unrivaled quality in the brand’s most convenient format to date. They’re geared towards leveraging the exponential growth of tequila & popularity of the Margarita cocktail and driving appeal for RTD formats among premium spirits drinkers in the process by challenging quality perceptions in this segment,” said the brand in a press release.

Olmeca Altos, owned by international spirits giant Pernod Ricard, previously forayed into the RTD market with the release of a 750ml bottled margarita last November.

Founded in 2009, the brand has remained a staple in Pernod Ricard’s “House of Tequila” catalog alongside names like Avion Tequila and Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal.

Available in cases of either four or six fully recyclable 330ml aluminum cans, the new RTDs will be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand at around $24.00 – $27.00 AUD per pack.

Read More:

‘Big Alcohol’-Funded Lobbying Group Pushes for Illegal Cannabis Crackdown

6 Spice-Forward Tequilas for Cozy Fall Sipping in 2023

Breaking Backfield: Bryan Cranston’s Dos Hombres Mezcal Announces Partnership with LA Rams

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter