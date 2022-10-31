6 Flavored Tequilas That Defy Expectations - Tequila Raiders

Flavored tequilas get a bad rep.

Whether for sipping or mixing, the best tequilas are typically lauded for nuanced flavors of baked agave, fruity flourishes or floral undertones – not for fantastical colors or cloyingly sweet sugar infusions.

Understandably, efforts in absurdity like Tabasco Spicy Tequila have given flavored tequilas a tough name, often allotted to the bargain bin rather than the liquor store shelf. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few diamonds in the rough.

Types of Flavored Tequila

For those wondering, flavors can be added to tequila in one of three ways:

Infused tequilas – the type which you’ll most frequently see actually branded as flavored tequila – begin life as unflavored blanco, reposado or anejo expressions. During the production process, these tequilas are then mixed with natural or artificial flavorings.

Alternatively, there exist flavor-infused barrels. For decades, the technique of aging tequila in ex-bourbon or whiskey barrels has remained a staple. Nowadays, producers have begun experimenting with more off-kilter casks. For instance, Patron’s Sherry Cask Aged Anejo is aged for two years in casks formerly rested with dessert wines.

Lastly, spirits can be redistilled with natural ingredients. This category is rarely referred to as a form of “flavored tequila” since the ingredients are truly imbued within the spirit itself. One such example is pechuga mezcal, for which a piece of chicken, turkey or ham is hung over the still during distillation, dripping hearty flavors down below.

6 Flavored Tequilas Worth Getting Excited Over

Butterfly Cannon Tequila Blue

Butterfly Cannon Blue has been making rounds on the internet as of late. After taking one look at it, it’s easy to see why. This prickly pear and clementine-infused tequila alleges to be the first color-changing tequila on the market, changing hues from a deep indigo-blue to light violet when stirred with mixers like tonic or lime.

In addition to its main duo of infused flavors, Butterfly Cannon Blue’s palate includes hints of melon, fig and banana. At $30, this ornate bottle won’t break the bank either.

Find Butterfly Cannon Blue near you.

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila combines two fruity and floral flavors which are a mainstay in countless mixed drinks. If you’re looking to make a paloma with an added hit of concentrated alcoholic grapefruit, 21 seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus is a great pick.

At $31, 21 Seeds is an easy addition to your home-mixology bar.

Find 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus Tequila at Total Wine.

Tanteo Jalapeno

Owned by a co-operative of over 85 families of agave growers, Tanteo Tequila sells a jalapeno-infused tequila with a mouthy bite. First and foremost, you’ll be hit by the turfy spice of this light-green tequila, followed by subdued notes of roast pepper, smoke and lime.

Though this may not be best tequila for slow sipping, it makes for a mean shot and an even better spicy margarita-mixer. A bottle will cost $41.

Find Tanteo Jalapeno at Reserve Bar

Tequila Barrel-Aged Fruit Fight

This one’s cheating – not a flavored tequila, but a tequila-flavored beer. This 6% ABV sour ale from Bell’s Beer is rested in ex-tequila barrels, in which the passionfruit-heavy flavor of the brew mixes with the barrel’s sharply alcoholic tequila character. What results is a sweet and sour, fruit-heavy beer with a limey tequila bite.

A unique gimmick for sure, the Tequila Barrel-Aged Fruit Flight won’t get you quite as drunk as a tequila but it’ll make for a fun party trick. You can find a 4-pack of these for around $7.

Find Tequila Barrel-Aged Fruit Flight near you.

Don Julio Primavera

Moving on from infusions and into flavored barreling, Don Julio Primavera has a lot going on. This expression takes Don Julio’s reposado and rests it in European casks, which previously held wine which was infused with macerated orange peel.

The resulting smorgasbord of influences blends the oaky vanilla character of a reposado, the bright citrus flashes of orange peel, and the slight acidic finish of a wine. If it sounds too good to be true, behold – Don Julio Primavera will cost you $219.

Find Don Julio Primavera at Reserve Bar

Del Maguey Pechuga

Purists will be sure to scoff at the inclusion of a pechuga mezcal on this list, but for those who don’t know how the spirit is made, it’s a fascinating insight into just how far distillers are willing to go to imbue their spirits with flavor.

Del Maguey Pechuga takes a finished mezcal, then returns it to a still with a mix of mountain apples, plums, plantains, pineapples, almonds and white rice. Over the still is hung a raw skinless chicken breast for the distillate to pass through (hence, pechuga, or poultry breast).

This time-intensive process creates a spirit which combines all the above mentioned flavors with a mezcal’s smoky bite. If you want to taste this entirely unique blend of artisanal ingredients, be prepared to cough up $209 for a bottle of Del Maguey Pechuga. It comes highly reviewed.

Find Del Maguey Pechuga at Reserve Bar.

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter