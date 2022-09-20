Tapatio and Camarena Tequila Release Hot Sauce Tequila Flask

Move aside Fireball, we have a new contender for spiciest spirit.

In honor of National Taco Day, Familia Camarena Tequila has announced a limited-release collaboration with Tapatio Hot Sauce. The unlikely duo will be raffling a small number of saucy, two-in-one hot sauce and tequila flasks through Instagram on October 4th. You can find the details for the raffle below:

The flask’s two chambers are marked “Tequila Here” and “Hot Sauce Here” respectively. It’s unclear whether the flask’s hot sauce reserve is intended for tasty tacos or as a tequila chaser… perhaps both? We suppose beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

If the combination of hot sauce and tequila sounds crazy to you, you might not be wrong, but you’ll be surprised to hear about the legacy this odd combo shares.

Beyond obvious pairings like the Bloody Mary and various iterations of the Spicy Margarita, some producers have taken it into their own hands to break down the figurative walls within the hot sauce tequila flask.

In 2008, Tabasco partnered with Heaven Hill Distilleries to release Tabasco Spicy Tequila.

We’ve seen spirits finished in hot sauce barrels before, but Tabasco Spicy Tequila went a step further by supposedly just mixing a Blanco tequila with hot sauce. Reviews were middling.

All of that’s to say – there’s gonna be plenty of ways to celebrate National Taco Day this October 4th!

