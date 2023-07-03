Maestro Dobel Unveils Folk Art-Inspired Cristalino Tequila

Maestro Dobel is partnering with Mexico City-based design studio Onora to handcraft just 1,000 bottles of its Dobel 50 Cristalino.

The collaboration represents the second of three limited-edition Dobel 50 Cristalino bottles designed with unique handcrafted stoppers. This time around, Dobel and Onora are paying homage to the traditional art form of Laca de Olinalá.

Olinalá, named after its hometown in Guerrero, Mexico, is a pre-Hispanic lacquerware technique in which ornate designs are inscribed into jewelry boxes, furniture, bread baskets and more. Whatever form it takes, olinalá is crafted exclusively from linaloe wood, a species of dry desert tree native to southern Mexico.

In 1994, the art form was recognized with a protected Denomination of Origin.

“At Onora, we strive to breathe new life into traditional techniques and crafts,” said Maggie Galton and Maria Eladia Hagerman, founders of Onora. “Through this continued collaboration with Maestro Dobel Tequila, we infuse an innovative perspective while respecting time-honored traditions, just as Juan Dobel has done in the creation of his tequilas.”

The tequila itself is aged for three years in Eastern European and American oak barrels before being charcoal filtered for clarity. Its flavor combines expected notes of cooked agave, vanilla and oak with subdued hints of dried fruit, pineapple and pumpkin.

Around 1,000 bottles of Maestro Dobel 50 Onora Laca de Olinalá are now available in the United States. Suggested retail price clocks in at $250 for a 750ml and $399 for a 1.75L.

