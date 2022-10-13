A Good Ghost Sighting Could Win You Free Tequila for a Year

Spookily named Ghost Tequila has just announced a “Spiciest Ghost Sightings” photo contest. The two runners-up of this phantom photo competition will be rewarded with a 20-person Halloween party, while the grand prize winner will win a year’s supply of free Ghost Tequila.

The contest will be hosted by Ghost Tequila and Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress Melissa Joan Hart. Those who have a shocking specter sighting of their own can tag @ghosttequila on Instagram, @perfectly_spicy on Tik Tok, or use the #spicyghostsightings on any social media platform.

The contest begins October 14th. For better or for worse, Ghost Tequila has not yet announced the criteria for what constitutes the spiciest of ghost sightings.

Ghost Tequila is a Jalisco-based producer that makes a signature Spicy Blanco infused with bhut jolokia peppers, better known as ghost peppers.

If you’re eager for a year’s worth of free booze and aren’t scared of spirits or blazing spice, start snapping your best ghost photos now! The contest closes at 11:59 pm EST on October 31st.

