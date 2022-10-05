Codigo 1530 Announces Unique ‘Estate Harvest’ Blanco

Beloved tequila brand Codigo 1530 has just announced the release of their Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco.

An “estate harvest” tequila is made exclusively from the producer’s own agave fields. Codigo 1530 says that less than 1% of tequila brands actually own the entire process from field to bottle, and they say it’s a distinction that can truly be tasted within their newest bottling.

“Because we own our own process and have full control over every step of our truly craft tequila, we were able to experiment with some variable in the production process until we created exactly what we set out to accomplish,” says Federico Vaughan, co-founder of 1530.

The still strength blanco is distilled to 45% ABV and is said to boast flavors of bright cooked agave, citrus, black pepper and vegetal mint.

Codigo 1530 was originally conceived as El Tequila Privado, or, the private tequila. It was distilled privately by five Mexican families in Amatitán, Mexico for over a hundred years, never intended for commercial release.

As fate would have it, Ron Snyder, the former CEO of Crocs (yes, those Crocs), discovered El Tequila Privado after moving to Cabo San Lucas. He partnered with Federico Vaughan and brought Codigo to the states in 2016.

Nowadays, Codigo claims King of Country George Straight as one of its co-owners. He even has a song simply titled, Codigo.

Despite its star-studded ascent to the American market, Codigo 1530 has maintained a dedicated following among tequila enthusiasts.

The limited-run Estate Harvest Still Strength Blanco is now on retail for $79 at codigo1530.com and select retailers.

