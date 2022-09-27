7 Smooth Reposado Tequilas Under $50 - Tequila Raiders

Reposado tequilas add complexity without sacrificing smoothness. Rested for two to twelve months in oak barrels, reposado avoids the harsh bite of many an aged spirit, while nonetheless adding oaky depth from the barreling process.

Perfect for a mixed cocktail or to sip alone, these are seven smooth reposados worth buying for yourself.

El Tequileño Reposado

Combining the sweetness of apple and pear with notes of vanilla and an oaky finish, El Tequileño Resosado balances fruit with dark aged flavor. It can be difficult to find a reposado which juggles agave, sugar and wood, but Tequileño Reposado does so excellently.

At $29, Tequileño Reposado is the ultimate budget-friendly reposado choice without question.

Find El Tequileño Reposado at Total Wine

Olmeca Altos Reposado

Gold Medal winner in the 2019 Tequila Masters Competition, Olmeca Altos comes highly rated for its price of $31. Aged for four to six months in American white oak barrels, this reposado’s flavor leans towards a spice heavy mix of pepper, cinnamon and cloves, with an added smokiness usually reserved for mezcal.

Find Olmeca Altos Reposado at Reserve Bar

El Gran Jubileo Reposado

Aged for 10 months in oak barrels, El Gran Jubileo brings more age to its flavor than the average reposado. Many reposados make for good cocktail mixers, but this might be one you want to try on its own. With a uniquely vegetal mix of thyme, dill, anise and even toasted bread, El Gran Jubileo is a complex spirit justified further by its $36 price tag.

Find El Gran Jubileo Reposado near you.

La Gritona Reposado

La Gritona Reposado is produced by a female-owned distillery in Valle de Guadalupe, Jalisco, where it is rested in reused American Whiskey barrels for eight months. With a flavor-forward palate of vanilla, batter, and oak, this is one of the sweeter reposados on the market, perfect for a mixed cocktail.

For $34, you’ll also be getting a sturdy hand-blown bottle made from recycled glass, one which will likely stay on your shelf for months after you finish it.

Find La Gritona Reposado near you.

Herradura Reposado

This is a reposado in which you can truly taste the age. After resting in oak barrels for eleven months, Herradura Reposado comes out strong with hits of vanilla, butterscotch, caramel and cinnamon, accompanied by a lingering finish often compared to that of whiskey.

If you’re looking to discover tequila’s deeper flavors without venturing into the world of well-aged añejos, Herradura Reposado is a good introduction at $51.

Find Harradura Reposado at Reserve Bar

Corralejo Reposado

A frequent sight among reposado recommendations, Tequila Corralejo Reposado justifies its stature with more than just a flashy bottle. Combining oak with flashes of lemon and lime, this citrus-centric reposado is a great pick for margaritas.

With a modest price tag of $41, Corralejo Reposado is the perfect choice for home-cocktail aficionados.

Find Corralejo Reposado at Reserve Bar

Tapatio Reposado

Though its $48 price tag isn’t the cheapest on this list, Tapatio Reposado is a highly regarded spirit with a lot of character. Given a buttery soft finish from its aging in ex-bourbon barrels, this reposado combines hints of banana, pineapple, white pepper and caramel.

Sure to impress tequila snobs, Tapatio Reposado is certainly one you’ll want to sip by itself.

Find Tapatio Reposado near you.

