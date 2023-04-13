Bacon Tequila & Chorizo Mezcal: Fat Washing Agave Spirits

An emerging favorite among Instagram mixologists and shows like Netflix’s Drink Masters, fat washing is the latest gourmet trend to hit the cocktail scene.

First popularized in 2007 by bartender Don Lee’s bacon fat-washed Old Fashioned, the technique can imbue spirits with a variety of unexpected flavors, textures and aromas. Typically you’ll see bartenders add a liquid to a spirit, chill it in a fridge until the fat solidifies on top then skim it down until only the meat-infused liquor remains.

On the heavier side of the spectrum, you’ll find dark spirits like whiskey, bourbon and rum infused with all manner of meat drippings and butter. On the lighter side, spirits like vodka and gin are frequently infused with oil, olive juice and sometimes even cheese.

Sadly, tequila is often left out of the equation because of its strong agave-forward flavor. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few diamonds in the rough.

Today, we will look at some of the best fat washes for agave spirits that can easily be replicated at home.

Avocado/Sesame Oil with Tequila Blanco

Oils are some of the most low-hassle fat washes around. Though coconut oil, peanut oil and sunflower oil are all popular picks, avocado and sesame are two of the best for pairing with a good tequila blanco.

These are flavors that work just as well for a solo sipper as they do within a playfully themed cocktail; whether you’re making an avocado margarita or a spicy pineapple sesame concoction, these infusions will taste right at home.

For the recipe, combine 10 ounces of tequila blanco with two ounces of oil in a sealed container then shake vigorously. After letting it rest at room temperature overnight, pour the mixture into a large, shallow bowl and place it into a freezer until frozen. Skim the solids that form at the top, then transfer them to a sealed container.

Chorizo with Mezcal

The smoky flavor of mezcal makes for an excellent pairing with the slight spiciness of quality chorizo. However, once you start getting into meats, the fat washing process requires a few extra steps.

To begin, cook your chorizo of choice in a pan until it renders out two ounces of fat. Combine the fat with 10 ounces of smoke-forward mezcal in a blender and pulse until smooth, then pour into an airtight container (preferably shallow) and let rest in the fridge for 2-3 days. After skimming the excess solids from the top, strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or fine-mesh strainer and enjoy the results.

Meat-washed spirits are typically best served in cocktails; if you’re looking for inspiration, consider trying the Mezcal a la Chorizo.

Bacon with Tequila Añejo

Bacon and aged tequila — it doesn’t get much more trendy than that.

Though you could certainly pair bacon fat with a tequila blanco or reposado, the oaky flavor of añejo does the best job at standing up to bacon’s hefty bite.

For the recipe, replicate all the same steps as the chorizo-mezcal infusion while swapping in for the relevant ingredients. So far as cocktails go, this is one that’s best enjoyed within simple recipes, possibly with a dash of maple syrup if you’re looking to keep on theme. It’s a particularly good fit within an Oaxaca Old-Fashioned (since the recipe calls for both tequila and mezcal, you could theoretically even make it with two fat-washed spirits, though results might be dubious).

