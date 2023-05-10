 World's First Single Malt Whisky-Aged Tequila Launches in US
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
New Release

‘Heart of Mexico, Soul of Scotland’: World’s First Single Malt Whisky-Aged Tequila Launches Across the U.S.

Pedro WolfeMay 10th, 2023, 4:40 pm
Whisky-Aged Tequila

Said to be the first-ever Scottish whisky-aged tequila, Storywood is launching its unique take on agave spirits across the United States. (Photo: Storywood Tequila)

Storywood Tequila, said to be the first tequila finished in Scottish whisky casks, is now available for purchase in Texas, California and online.

Storywood’s unique approach lies in its cask’s nation of origin — many tequilas are aged in whiskey (with an “e”) barrels distilled in the US and Ireland, whereas Storywood is the first to be aged in whisky (no “e”) barrels from Scotland.

Headed up by master distiller Carlos Hernandez, the spirit is distilled using 10-year-matured agave from the lowlands of Jalisco. It’s then aged in medium char single malt Scotch whisky casks for 7 months and 14 months to create the reposado and añejo respectively.

In keeping with the spirit, brand founder Michael Ballantyne was born in Scotland but raised in Texas. He discovered Mexico in 2016 when he spent time in his mother’s birthplace of San Miguel De Allende, famous for agave spirits brands like Casa Dragones.

“We’re excited to bring the Storywood Tequila cultural partnership between Mexico and Scotland to people in the U.S.,” says Ballantyne.

“We chose to enter the U.S. market with distribution in California and Texas as people in both states are known for their love of excellent tequila. We’ve already seen tremendous excitement for this innovative tequila from both whiskey and tequila aficionados.”

Following their time in the unique barrels, the spirits are said to pick up notes of roasted nuts, treacle toffee and honey.

If you’re interested in checking out this Scottish-Mexican collaboration, you can find Storywood here.

Read More: 

Mezcal Mastery: Every Mezcal Finalist at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Essential Liqueurs for the Perfect Tequila Cocktail

$400,000 of Mezcal NFTs Sold Out in One Hour; We Sat Down With the Brand To Hear the Whole Story

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: