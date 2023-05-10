World's First Single Malt Whisky-Aged Tequila Launches in US

Storywood Tequila, said to be the first tequila finished in Scottish whisky casks, is now available for purchase in Texas, California and online.

Storywood’s unique approach lies in its cask’s nation of origin — many tequilas are aged in whiskey (with an “e”) barrels distilled in the US and Ireland, whereas Storywood is the first to be aged in whisky (no “e”) barrels from Scotland.

Headed up by master distiller Carlos Hernandez, the spirit is distilled using 10-year-matured agave from the lowlands of Jalisco. It’s then aged in medium char single malt Scotch whisky casks for 7 months and 14 months to create the reposado and añejo respectively.

In keeping with the spirit, brand founder Michael Ballantyne was born in Scotland but raised in Texas. He discovered Mexico in 2016 when he spent time in his mother’s birthplace of San Miguel De Allende, famous for agave spirits brands like Casa Dragones.

“We’re excited to bring the Storywood Tequila cultural partnership between Mexico and Scotland to people in the U.S.,” says Ballantyne.

“We chose to enter the U.S. market with distribution in California and Texas as people in both states are known for their love of excellent tequila. We’ve already seen tremendous excitement for this innovative tequila from both whiskey and tequila aficionados.”

Following their time in the unique barrels, the spirits are said to pick up notes of roasted nuts, treacle toffee and honey.

If you’re interested in checking out this Scottish-Mexican collaboration, you can find Storywood here.

