Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ Launches Official Beer

From “The Royal Tenenbaums” to “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Wes Anderon’s quirky filmography has established him as one of the most beloved directors of our era. His latest film, “Asteroid City”, is now being accompanied by an equally quirky beer.

The new 5.3% lager comes courtesy of Delaware-based Dogfish Head Brewery. Dogfish says that the beer embodies the movie’s spirit in far more than just look.

“Just as ‘Asteroid City’ is an off-centered and layered take on the typical science fiction flick, Asteroid City Lager provides a stratified Earthy take on a classic lager’s light and refreshing flavor profile,” said Dogfish Head in a press release.

Keeping with that “off-centered” vibe, the new Asteroid City Kager is brewed with regeneratively grown pilsner malt, savory Tuxpeño corn malt and Zuper Saazer hops. The brew is then finished with a mid-20th century Pennsylvania lager yeast in homage to the film’s 1950s setting.

The beer’s packaging — an ode to orange-soaked vintage national park posters — was designed in collaboration with Wes Anderson himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dogfish Head (@dogfishhead)

Pints of Asteroid City Lager will be available during showings of the movie at select Alamo Drafthouse locations across the country, including theaters in New York City, Austin and Denver.

If you aren’t planning on making a trip to the movies, the lager can also be bought at Dogfish Head’s coastal Delaware locations and stocked at regional retailers like New York City’s Eataly store.

Anderson isn’t the first to hop on the branded beer release train. Earlier this month, Netflix announced the release of three “The Witcher”-themed nonalcoholic beers in collaboration with Athletic Brewing. Over the years, we’ve also witnessed the release of Harry Porter, Hoptimus Prime and Imperial Stout Trooper (though, sadly, none were officially endorsed releases).

Picking a silly beer for your next movie night has never been easier.

