 LVHM Breaks Into Club Tequila With the Rollout of Volcan XA
Pedro WolfeApr 5th, 2023, 11:22 am
Volcan XA

The company behind Moët & Chandon, Hennessy Cognac and more is debuting its first club-bound tequila, Volcan XA. (Photo: Moët Hennessy)

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVHM) is expanding into the lucrative “club tequila” category with Volcan XA, a blended mix of reposado, añejo and extra añejo tequila that’s now rolling out nationwide.

Following a trial run at select nightclubs throughout 2022, the $175 additive-free Volcan XA is now hitting retail shelves, restaurant lists and bars in 13 states across the U.S. The new tequila is said to bear flavors of cooked agave, vanilla, caramel, dried fruits and more.

If its tall slender bottle looks familiar, that’s because it clearly takes design inspiration from the likes of Clase Azul, Don Julio 1942 and the recently debuted Patron El Alto. The elusive club tequila look has become a popular pick for brands hoping to branch out into the $150+ ultra-premium category.

Typically, these bottles are meant not for cocktails, but served up with sparklers during an expensive night out.

LVHM first launched the Volcan de Mi Tierra brand back in 2017 with the release of a blanco, reposado and cristalino tequila.

Volcan de Mi Tierra represents LVHM’s first and only foray into the booming tequila market. Best known for high-end spirits like Hennessy Cognac and Moët & Chandon Champagne, the luxury megabrand came into being after Moët & Hennessy merged with fashion house Louis Vuitton in 1987. Evidently, the merger paid off; as of 2023, LVHM is ranked the most valuable company in Europe.

You can find Volcan de Mi Tierra X.A at ReserveBar.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

