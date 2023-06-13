UK-Based Distillery Unveils Botanical-Infused ‘T/quila’

Years after debuting a quarter-strength gin, UK-based Quarter Distillery has unveiled a 12% ABV, botanical-infused agave-based “T/quila.”

The unconventional new spirit is made using blue weber agave imported from Mexico that is fermented and distilled in the UK alongside a “carefully crafted” yeast strain. The 55% ABV spirit is then blended with black Sarawak pepper and orange habanero botanicals before being diluted down to a comfortable 12%.

Retailing for $30, Quarter’s website says: “We’ve outdone ourselves here and our Quarter T/QUILA delivers all the flavour and experience you’d expect from a full-strength tequila, just with a fraction of the alcohol. Distilled and blended right here in the UK.”

The product represents interesting, if not controversial trends within the agave spirits industry.

As tequila has ballooned in popularity, a growing number of international distillers have sought to replicate its success.

The vast majority of non-Mexican-produced agave spirits opt for region-specific names that skirt designation of origin laws; from South Africa’s Karoo Agave Spirit to Missouri’s American Agave Spirit, brands rarely dare to play around with the language of “tequila” or “mezcal” due to tight regulations.

In comparison, Quarter T/quila seems to be playing it fast and loose. Though it’s unclear whether Quarter Distillery could get in trouble, its new product just barely skirts the clearly established legal parameters.

But the gamble might pay off.

Sitting behind the US, Germany, Spain and France, the UK is currently the world’s 5th largest importer of tequila.

If demand continues to grow, domestic producers might be able to position themselves as the perfect cost-cutting alternative. Combine that with low-ABV alcohol — one of the industries defining trends over the past year — and Quarter Distillery might have a hit on its hands.

