Topo Chico Spirited Hits the Market: Day-One Taste Test

Cult-hit sparkling mineral water brand Topo Chico is releasing their first lineup of canned cocktails made with distilled spirits. The trio of new flavors, named Topo Chico Spirited, are inspired by the likes of ranch water, the paloma, and the Chilton cocktail respectively.

Made with real tequila blanco and vodka, the new 5.9% ABV flavors will be launching in select states on April 17th.

We got our hands on the sparkling cocktails early — so let’s do a taste test.

Ranch Water Cocktail – Tequila & Lime

Given that Topo Chico is synonymous with the invention of ranch water, it seemed like a given that the cocktail would make an appearance in the Spirited lineup. For the uninitiated, ranch water is a simple three-part mix of tequila blanco, fresh squeezed lime and Topo Chico sparkling mineral water. Created in Texas in the 1970s, the cocktail has inexplicably been catapulted to viral stardom nationwide over the past two years.

Topo Chico previously released a canned Ranch Water Hard Seltzer back in 2022, but this is the first time that they’re selling it with tequila as originally intended.

Overall, the flavor of lime takes a backseat to the minerality of Topo Chico and the strong, noticeable presence of tequila. If you’ve ever had ranch water before, you’ll know that it’s not exactly a margarita; in some ways, it could even be described as the original hard seltzer.

If you know that you’re a fan of Topo Chico, this is an easy recommend.

Paloma Cocktail – Tequila & Grapefruit

Another obvious pick for a Topo Chico based-cocktail, the paloma comes in all shapes and sizes. Typically mixed with a grapefruit soda like Squirt or served non-carbonated with fresh squeezed juice, Topo Chico appears to have settled for something in between.

Compared to ranch water, the flavors of tequila and Topo Chico are more subdued, making way for a distinct fresh bite of grapefruit (one of the best I’ve ever had in an RTD beverage). This is the one that’s most deserving of being called a fully-flavored cocktail and I’d gladly serve it to Topo Chico lovers and skeptics alike.

Chilton Cocktail – Vodka & Lemon

Named after its hometown in West Texas, the Chilton cocktail is a breezy mix of vodka, lemon juice and soda water. An underappreciated favorite compared to the likes of ranch water or the paloma, this might be the first time that the Chilton has been packaged into a can (never mind, we found another one.)

Without the strong presence of grapefruit, lime or tequila, this one tastes the most neutral of the bunch. Its three main flavors balance each other out nicely without going anywhere crazy. This is an easy-going sipper that’ll remind you a lot of a High Noon Hard Seltzer.

I’d recommend all three of the new releases, but say that their flavor leans more “cocktail-inspired” than full-fledged cocktail. These are Topo Chico seltzers through and through, mixed in with an assortment of hard spirits and fruit juice.

