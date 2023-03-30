Topo Chico Expands Lineup With Range of Mixers and Sabores

Topo Chico, the much-beloved seltzer brand found in tequila cocktails like ranch water, has just announced a set of new releases that’ll hit shelves in April.

Non-alcoholic Topo Chico Mixers will come in ginger beer, tonic water and club soda flavors, while Topo Chico Sabores will come in a variety of fruit/botanical combinations including blueberry with a hint of hibiscus, tangerine with a hint of ginger extract and lime with a hint of mint extract.

Topo Chico Mixers are set to retail at $6.49 per four-pack and Topo Chico Sabores at $4.49 per four-pack.

The brand dates its origins back to 1895 when it was founded in Monterrey, Mexico. In recent decades, Topo Chico has garnered something of a cult following, inspiring numerous think pieces attempting to qualify its indescribable bubbly allure.

In 2017, The Coca-Cola Company got in on the action when they acquired Topo Chico for $220 million. They’ve since leveraged the brand with a string of new product releases.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer hit the market in 2021, coming in Mango, Strawberry Guava, Pineapple and Lemon Lime flavors. The brand recently followed up with the announcement of “Topo Chico Spirited,” a trio of canned spirits-based cocktails expected to release sometime before the end of the year.

