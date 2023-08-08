 This Brand Just Released The First Bag-in-box Mezcal
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
New Release

Step Aside, Box Wine: This Brand Just Released The First Bag-in-Box Mezcal

Pedro WolfeAug 8th, 2023, 4:01 pm
Bag-in-Box Mezcal

(Photo: Quiquiriqui Mezcal)

An unexpected challenger is taking a swing at the tried-and-true “bag-in-box” alcohol concept.

Quiquiriqui‘s boxed Espadin mezcal contains a whopping five liters of spirit — the equivalent of seven 700ml bottles. At 45% ABV, this unassuming new product is a far stretch from the likes of Franzia or Bota Box.

Most importantly, it’s not being produced for at-home consumption. Rather, the mezcal box is intended for bars and restaurants hoping to cut down on their carbon footprint. Quiquiriqui says that the box utilizes just 15% of the materials needed for equivalent-sized glass bottles while achieving a 45% reduction in weight.

Founder Melani Symonds told The Spirits Business:

“Sustainability in the mezcal world comes down to the packaging just as much as the production itself; we put a lot of care and attention into agave replanting schemes and supporting the local communities where the spirit is made, looking at packaging and transportation felt like the next natural step for us to continue our care for our planet.”

Though Quiquiriqui may be the first to box up a mezcal, the bag-in-box concept has its fair share of proponents in the spirits community.

In 2018, Black Box Wine expanded into the category with Black Box Premium Spirits, through which it sells “portable, shatterproof” 1.75ml containers of vodka, tequila and whiskey for under $30 a pop. Suffice it to say, a dangerous bargain.

Read More: 

From Hidden Freezers to Underground Sex Shops: A Tour Through the World’s Most Secretive Tequila Speakeasies 

Barbenheimer Cocktail: A Grapefruit-Espresso-Martini-Tequila Explosion To End the Summer’s Biggest Debate

Tequila Ready-To-Drink Roundup: Reviewing Espresso Martinis, Juice Boxes, ‘Dad Water’ and More

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: