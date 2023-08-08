This Brand Just Released The First Bag-in-box Mezcal

An unexpected challenger is taking a swing at the tried-and-true “bag-in-box” alcohol concept.

Quiquiriqui‘s boxed Espadin mezcal contains a whopping five liters of spirit — the equivalent of seven 700ml bottles. At 45% ABV, this unassuming new product is a far stretch from the likes of Franzia or Bota Box.

Most importantly, it’s not being produced for at-home consumption. Rather, the mezcal box is intended for bars and restaurants hoping to cut down on their carbon footprint. Quiquiriqui says that the box utilizes just 15% of the materials needed for equivalent-sized glass bottles while achieving a 45% reduction in weight.

Founder Melani Symonds told The Spirits Business:

“Sustainability in the mezcal world comes down to the packaging just as much as the production itself; we put a lot of care and attention into agave replanting schemes and supporting the local communities where the spirit is made, looking at packaging and transportation felt like the next natural step for us to continue our care for our planet.”

Though Quiquiriqui may be the first to box up a mezcal, the bag-in-box concept has its fair share of proponents in the spirits community.

In 2018, Black Box Wine expanded into the category with Black Box Premium Spirits, through which it sells “portable, shatterproof” 1.75ml containers of vodka, tequila and whiskey for under $30 a pop. Suffice it to say, a dangerous bargain.

