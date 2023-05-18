This Brand Created a Taco Tuesday-Themed Hard Kombucha

Amidst the trending popularity of hard kombucha and increasingly elaborate ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages, one brand has dedicated itself to the most unlikely of combinations.

Jiant’s new Taco Tuesday Pineapple Spicy Marg Hard Kombucha is a mouthful in both name and flavor. The 8% ABV canned drink combines tastes of pineapple, spicy jalapeño, ancho chile and lime into a spicy margarita-adjacent concoction.

It sounds like a perplexing mix. Jiant, a California-based brewer that specializes in hard kombucha and tea, has previously released “cocktail-inspired” flavors in the form of a Mai Tai.

“We wanted to take the ‘bummer’ out of the country’s favorite cocktail and also showcase the versatility of hard kombucha. We kicked up the spice with real chiles and gave it an extra dose of tropical vibes with pineapple. It might be the best thing we’ve ever made,” said Larry Haertel Jr., Jiant Co-Founder, in a press release.

Ultimately, Jiant seems to be capitalizing on some of the hottest trends in the American beverage market.

While convenience store shelves were long dominated by the likes of White Claw and Truly, tastes have recently shifted in favor of non-malt-based “fuller-flavored” beverages. Of all the popular variations, margarita-flavored RTDs have dominated the release schedule over the past few months.

On the other hand, hard kombucha has emerged as an unlikely powerhouse. The category is projected to reach a market value of $262 million by 2030, up from a mere $40.1 million as of 2021.

If you’re interested in checking out Jiant’s new flavor, you can find their website here.

