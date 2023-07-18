Cazadores Launches Tequila-Based Coffee Liqueur

Tequila Cazadores has just announced Cazadores Café, the latest tequila-based coffee liqueur to capitalize on an exploding trend.

The new 33% ABV liqueur is a variation of Cazadores Blanco infused with a mix of coffee and agave.

Jay Needham, Tequila Cazadores Brand Director, said: “Cazadores Café is the perfect companion for get-togethers with friends as you go from daytime to nighttime, and can be enjoyed in a variety of settings, from brunch to at-home cocktails, to your favorite restaurant or bar. It’s the ideal way to get the fiesta started.”

In recent months, a number of distillers have successfully put their own twist on the long-dormant tequila coffee liqueur. Understanding its resurgent popularity requires a look back at what many consider to be the “original”: Patron XO Café.

Patron XO Café popularized the tequila coffee liqueur concept with wild success when it launched back in 1992. In 2021, it was unceremoniously discontinued, inspiring a slew of tearful obituaries, product scalpers and unsuccessfully petitions begging for its return.

In the years since Patron XO Café’s cancellation, craft coffee has continued to explode in popularity and the espresso martini has emerged as a viral cocktail darling. Now, a number of brands are swooping in to fill the Patron-sized hole in the bottled tequila-coffee market.

In March, Costa Tequila introduced Costa Café, distilled with a blend of highland and lowland-sourced blue weber agave. It was quickly followed by the release of Bandero Café, itself helmed by Patron Tequila co-founder John Paul JeJoria and his daughters Alexis and Michaeline DeJoria.

Moving beyond liqueurs, Quintaliza Reposado debuted at the end of June, boasted as “the world’s first coffee-rested tequila” aged in barrels that previously held coffee beans sourced from Chiapas, Mexico.

Now, the crowded market has a new competitor.

Cazadores Café is hitting shelves nationwide for a suggested retail price of $29.99 for a 750ml bottle. If you’re interested in checking it out, find the buy now here.

