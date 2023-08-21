 Pennsylvania Distillery Unveils US-Made Agave Spirit Blanco
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
New Release

Tequila Worldwide? Pennsylvania Distillery Unveils US-Made Agave Spirit, Joins Similar Upstarts in California, Louisiana, Missouri

Pedro WolfeAug 21st, 2023, 1:56 pm
Pennsylvania Distillery

(Photo: Yardley Distillery/Instagram)

Pennsylvania’s Yardley Distillery is the latest US-based spirits producer to capitalize on the trending popularity of tequila — without using the word “tequila.”

In an Instagram post, the distillery unveiled its new small-batch Agave Spirit Blanco, now retailing in stores throughout the community. The distillery also produces rum, vodka, bourbon and an assortment of canned cocktails.

Due to protected designation of origin laws, tequila cannot be called “tequila” nor mezcal “mezcal” unless produced in a handful of specific Mexican states. However, the raw materials and methods used to distill these spirits can be replicated virtually anywhere.

As tequila inches closer to becoming the world’s fastest-growing alcohol, international distillers are beginning to take note.

Over the past few years, American-made agave spirits have taken hold in Colorado, Missouri and Louisiana. The most promising industry has emerged near Napa Valley, where the California Agave Council was recently awarded $100,000 from UC Davis to fund distillers in the area.

Elsewhere, tequila- and mezcal-inspired spirits are being distilled in South Africa, Australia, Germany and more. Negave Estates, a startup distillery based in the Middle East’s Negev Desert, recently unveiled an A-list team of industry executives and tequila experts to oversee its vast expanding blue weber agave fields.

Read More: 

Police Officers Took Bribes of Tequila, Food in Exchange for Dropped Citations, FBI Probe Alleges

From Guillermo Del Toro to Picasso, A Tour Through The Glitziest Artist-Designed Tequila Releases 

Is Tequila Really the Healthiest Spirit? Exploring the Half-Truths of Agave Spirits Folklore

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: