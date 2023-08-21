Pennsylvania Distillery Unveils US-Made Agave Spirit Blanco

Pennsylvania’s Yardley Distillery is the latest US-based spirits producer to capitalize on the trending popularity of tequila — without using the word “tequila.”

In an Instagram post, the distillery unveiled its new small-batch Agave Spirit Blanco, now retailing in stores throughout the community. The distillery also produces rum, vodka, bourbon and an assortment of canned cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yardley Distillery (@yardleydistilleryofficial)

Due to protected designation of origin laws, tequila cannot be called “tequila” nor mezcal “mezcal” unless produced in a handful of specific Mexican states. However, the raw materials and methods used to distill these spirits can be replicated virtually anywhere.

As tequila inches closer to becoming the world’s fastest-growing alcohol, international distillers are beginning to take note.

Over the past few years, American-made agave spirits have taken hold in Colorado, Missouri and Louisiana. The most promising industry has emerged near Napa Valley, where the California Agave Council was recently awarded $100,000 from UC Davis to fund distillers in the area.

Elsewhere, tequila- and mezcal-inspired spirits are being distilled in South Africa, Australia, Germany and more. Negave Estates, a startup distillery based in the Middle East’s Negev Desert, recently unveiled an A-list team of industry executives and tequila experts to oversee its vast expanding blue weber agave fields.

Read More:

Police Officers Took Bribes of Tequila, Food in Exchange for Dropped Citations, FBI Probe Alleges

From Guillermo Del Toro to Picasso, A Tour Through The Glitziest Artist-Designed Tequila Releases

Is Tequila Really the Healthiest Spirit? Exploring the Half-Truths of Agave Spirits Folklore

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter