Tajin and Bud Light Team Up for a Spicy Canned Michelada
Tajin lovers, rejoice: Bud Light is teaming up with the popular chili lime seasoning brand for a new 25 oz. canned michelada.
For the uninitiated, micheladas are a popular mixed cocktail throughout Mexico that combines beer with lime, tomato juice, hot sauce and a variety of spices. You can think of it as a carbonated Bloody Mary.
Though Bud Light has released a few variations of the “Bud Light Chelada” in the past (including one that contained Tapatio hot sauce), the newly debuted Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón promises to combine lime and chili in a spicy new package.
Tajin, a seasoning that you’ll find sprinkled liberally on everything from cocktail rims to hot chocolate to ripe fruit, has long been considered synonymous with house-made micheladas. Coors Light even has its own Tajin-coated michelada popsicle recipe up on Youtube.
Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón will be hitting shelves nationwide on March 27th for $3.29 each.
