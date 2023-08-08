Suerte Tequila Unveils 104-Proof Still Strength Blanco

Colorado-based Suerte Tequila is releasing just 1,530 bottles of its first-ever Still Strength Blanco.

Following distillation, most tequila is cut with water to achieve an industry-standard 40% ABV. Still strength tequila — literally, tequila bottled right out of the still — can up the alcoholic ante in unforeseen ways. Suerte’s new Blanco is bottled at 52% ABV, just three notches away from the legal maximum of 55%.

Loaded with vibrant agave flavor and a fiery burn, Suerte Still Strength is now available for pre-order at $69.99.

The brand was founded in 2012 by Boulder, Colorado-based entrepreneurs Lance Sokol and Laurence Spiewak. The duo teamed up with Master Distiller Pedro Hernandez Barba to purchase the Tequilera Simbolo distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, where they use traditional stone tahonas to crush their agave piñas.

Suerte is among only 1% of tequila brands that still use a tahona wheel and among only 2% of tequila brands that own their own dedicated distillery.

In a press release, co-founder and CEO Laurence Spiewak said, “Suerte Tequila has always been innovative and is a brand that values a fun yet authentic tequila experience. So it felt like it was time to expand our offering by introducing a still strength, which showcases the versatility of tequila and gives our fans yet another way to appreciate Suerte’s flavors.”

If you’re interested in pre-ordering Suerto Still Strength Blanco, find the link here.

