 Cult-Hit Suerte Tequila Expands Into Canned Cocktail Market
Cult-Hit Suerte Tequila Expands Into RTD Market With Trio of Canned Cocktails

Pedro WolfeSep 13th, 2023, 8:11 pm
Suerte Tequila

(Photo: Suerte Tequila)

Cult-hit Suerte Tequila is throwing its hat into the canned cocktail market with a trio of tried-and-true flavors.

Scheduled to launch in 2024, Suerte Premium Canned Cocktails will debut in Margarita, Paloma and Ranch Water varieties, all sold at 7% ABV.

“We are very excited to introduce three delicious craft tequila cocktails that are perfect for any of our home state’s many exciting year-round outdoor activities, like skiing, hiking, and tailgating (or frankly cozy nights home cooking or lounging on the couch). These cans are yet another way to enjoy tequila, which is my ultimate goal,” said Laurence Spiewak, Suerte’s co-founder and CEO, in a press release.

“Suerte has always been innovative. It’s a brand that values a fun yet authentic tequila experience.”

Founded in 2012 by Colorado-based entrepreneurs Lance Sokol and Laurence Spiewak, Suerte Tequila produces spirit the old-fashioned way; traditional stone tahonas are used to crush agave at the brand’s dedicated Tequilera Simbolo distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

Suerte Tequila

Helmed by Master Distiller Pedro Hernandez Barba, Suerte Still Strength launched at $69.99 in early August.

The brand has released a handful of well-received expressions over the years. Suerte recently expanded its lineup with the launch of a 52% ABV Still Strength Blanco, of which just 1,530 bottles were brough to market.

