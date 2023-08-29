 Southbound Tequila Launched by Nashville Cake Entrepreneur
Nashville Cake Entrepreneur Branches into Agave Spirits; Southbound Tequila Launches Nationwide

Pedro WolfeAug 29th, 2023, 11:55 am
Southbound Tequila

Southbound Tequila Launches In Tennessee, Florida And Nationwide Via E-Commerce (Photo: Southbound Tequila).

Throughout Nashville, Ivey Childers is perhaps best known as the creator of Ivey Cake, a local spot that serves up bespoke baked goods in the shape of chess boards, armadillos, cozy cottages and more. After 15 years of mixing up cocktails on the side, Childers is now expanding into the world of agave spirits with the launch of Southbound.

Teaming up with fellow co-founders Ryan Santi and Austin Sherman, the trio raised $3.3 million in funding to make their dream a reality.

“My journey with launching a tequila brand is about rediscovery. A tequila’s flavor profile matters significantly when mixing it in a cocktail,” says Childers.

“I grew tired of blindly selecting a tequila, so with Southbound, we’re offering a premium, all-occasion tequila – great for mixing and sipping.  Southbound is all about elevating your experience with tequila. I’m rediscovering the category and taking the guesswork out of choosing a tequila with our mindfully made expressions.”

Southbound is being brought to market with an unaged Blanco (SRP $47.99), a 2-month Reposado (SRP $52.99) and a 12-month Añejo (SRP $89.99). The latter two expressions are aged in Tennesse Whiskey barrels, intended as a tribute to Childers’ Nashville roots.

The brand has launched at select retail stores in Tennessee and Florida and is currently available for purchase via e-commerce in 34 additional states.

If you’re interested in learning more, check out Southbound’s website here.

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

