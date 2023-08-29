Southbound Tequila Launched by Nashville Cake Entrepreneur

Throughout Nashville, Ivey Childers is perhaps best known as the creator of Ivey Cake, a local spot that serves up bespoke baked goods in the shape of chess boards, armadillos, cozy cottages and more. After 15 years of mixing up cocktails on the side, Childers is now expanding into the world of agave spirits with the launch of Southbound.

Teaming up with fellow co-founders Ryan Santi and Austin Sherman, the trio raised $3.3 million in funding to make their dream a reality.

“My journey with launching a tequila brand is about rediscovery. A tequila’s flavor profile matters significantly when mixing it in a cocktail,” says Childers.

“I grew tired of blindly selecting a tequila, so with Southbound, we’re offering a premium, all-occasion tequila – great for mixing and sipping. Southbound is all about elevating your experience with tequila. I’m rediscovering the category and taking the guesswork out of choosing a tequila with our mindfully made expressions.”

Southbound is being brought to market with an unaged Blanco (SRP $47.99), a 2-month Reposado (SRP $52.99) and a 12-month Añejo (SRP $89.99). The latter two expressions are aged in Tennesse Whiskey barrels, intended as a tribute to Childers’ Nashville roots.

The brand has launched at select retail stores in Tennessee and Florida and is currently available for purchase via e-commerce in 34 additional states.

If you’re interested in learning more, check out Southbound’s website here.

Read More:

Tequila Mockingbird: Making Sense of the Oft-Debated, Occasionally Hated Cocktail

From Guillermo Del Toro to Picasso, A Tour Through The Glitziest Artist-Designed Tequila Releases

Is Tequila Really the Healthiest Spirit? Exploring the Half-Truths of Agave Spirits Folklore

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter