Sierra Tequila Debuts Mango, Passion Fruit-Infused Release

Best distinguished by the little plastic sombreros that sit atop each of their bottles, Sierra Tequila is cashing in on the low-ABV spirits trend with a new fruit-flavored expression.

Made with a base of tequila blanco, Sierra Topical Chilli is infused with mango, passion fruit and “a hint of chilli” then bottled at 18% ABV.

“With the unique blend of exotic fruits and the spiciness of chilli, Sierra Tropical Chilli will send your taste buds on an exciting journey and delight your party guests,” said brand ambassador Jessica Lopez at a launch event.

Sierra Tequila was founded way back in 1982 by German spirits company Borco International. Since then, the brand has witnessed monumental success and is reportedly the best-selling tequila in Europe.

That being said, Sierra Tequila has never quite caught on in the United States, likely because of either poor reviews or its admittedly kitschy look (though the plastic hat that doubles as a shot glass is a nice touch).

But they’re certainly keeping up with the trends. Low- and no-alcohol spirits have undergone an explosion over the past few years as has the popularity of flavor-infused tequilas.

Retailing for €20.99, Sierra Tropical Chilli will be released in liquor stores and supermarkets in Germany throughout April.

