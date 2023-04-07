 Sierra Nevada’s Strainge Beast Mimosa Packs a Kombucha Punch
Sierra Nevada Blends Kombucha and Mimosas in Its Latest ‘Strainge Beast’ Canned Cocktail

Pedro WolfeApr 7th, 2023, 3:15 pm
Strainge Beast

The newest release from Sierra Nevada’s Strainge Beast brand combines the trending popularity of canned cocktails, kombucha and mimosas. (Photo: Sierra Nevada Brewing Company)

Best known for its wide range of IPAs and pale ales, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is debuting a new ready-to-drink fermented cocktail this spring — the Strainge Beast Mimosa.

Combining the tart bite of kombucha with the sparkling orange flavor of brunch-favorite mimosas, the new 7% ABV cocktails appear to be an interesting mix of established trends mixed up in a can.

Selling at a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a 6-pack, Strainge Beast Mimosas are now available nationwide.

Strainge Beast Hard Kombuchas. (Photo: Sierra Nevada)

Strainge Beast was initially launched as a line of hard kombuchas back in 2020. Featuring a Little Shop of Horrors-esque mascot, Strainge Beast kombuchas come in a variety of funky flavors like Ginger & Hibiscus, Blueberry & Sweet Basil and more.

The demand for hard kombucha is relatively new but appears to be growing fast; the market for these drinks is projected to reach $262 million by 2030, up from a mere $40.1 million in 2021.

Pedro Wolfe

