Sierra Nevada’s Strainge Beast Mimosa Packs a Kombucha Punch

Best known for its wide range of IPAs and pale ales, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company is debuting a new ready-to-drink fermented cocktail this spring — the Strainge Beast Mimosa.

Combining the tart bite of kombucha with the sparkling orange flavor of brunch-favorite mimosas, the new 7% ABV cocktails appear to be an interesting mix of established trends mixed up in a can.

Selling at a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a 6-pack, Strainge Beast Mimosas are now available nationwide.

Strainge Beast was initially launched as a line of hard kombuchas back in 2020. Featuring a Little Shop of Horrors-esque mascot, Strainge Beast kombuchas come in a variety of funky flavors like Ginger & Hibiscus, Blueberry & Sweet Basil and more.

The demand for hard kombucha is relatively new but appears to be growing fast; the market for these drinks is projected to reach $262 million by 2030, up from a mere $40.1 million in 2021.

Read More:

The Story of Chrysler’s Tequila-Fueled Car and the Mexican President That Dared to Ride It

The Tequila Metaverse Is Coming Whether You Like It or Not (We Don’t)

Casamigos and Don Julio Introduce Drones To Farm Their Agave Fields

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter