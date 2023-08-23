Scottish Brand Debuts Zero-ABV Tequila Made With Real Agave

Zero-alcohol tequila has emerged as one of the hottest trends of 2023 — now, brands from across the pond are capitalizing on the zeitgeist.

Based out of Scotland, Spirits of Virtue has just unveiled a trio of 0.0% ABV Tequila Alternatives that come in the expected Blanco, Reposado and Añejo varieties. Each expression is made with a combination of Mexican blue weber agave, Texan honey and Indian black pepper which is said to “closely replicate” the real thing.

On one retail page, Seven Giants is boasted as the “world’s first blue agave aged non-alcoholic spirit”; exact details unclarified.

The brand, founded by brothers Roddy and Kerr Nicoll in 2018, has previously released non-alcoholic alternatives to gin, vodka, rum, Scotch and bourbon. The duo joins a fast-growing industry aiming for mocktails, Dry January and sober-curious drinkers.

The non-alcoholic spirits market was valued at $281.1 million in 2021 and is currently projected to reach $642.4 million by 2031. Expectedly, tequila alternatives have become aplenty: Lyre’s Agave Blanco, Spiritless Jalisco 55, Fluere Smoked Agave and Diageo’s Ritual Zero Proof Tequila all bustle for attention on crowded shelves.

In July, character actor Danny Trejo got in on the action with his latest imprint, Trejo’s Tequila Alternative. Trejo plans to branch into non-alcoholic rum, gin, mezcal and American whiskey in the near future.

