Rocket Pop Twisted Tea? Alcohol Brands Bet Big On Nostalgia

Twisted Tea is betting big on childhood whimsy with the release of a Rocket Pop-flavored variety pack.

Available exclusively throughout the summer, the inexplicable new release is said to combine Rocket Pop’s trifecta of color-adjacent flavors — lemon-lime, cherry and blue raspberry.

“An adult take on the frozen treat, these nostalgic flavors get a big upgrade when combined with the smooth and delicious real iced tea taste of Twisted Tea. A throwback flavor with a kick of alcohol, this is sure to become a fan-favorite this summer!” said Erica Taylor, Senior Brand Director for Twisted Tea in a press release.

For some reason or another, ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverage companies have become obsessed with nostalgic flavor combinations over the past few months.

In March, SunnyD debuted its much-talked-about 4.5% ABV SunnyD Vodka Seltzer, followed up by Vizzy’s release of an Orange Cream Pop Hard Seltzer just last week.

Other brands to jump on the bandwagon include Jarritos, Monster, Mountain Dew, Simply Lemonade and Topo Chico (among many, many others).

For years, the hard seltzer category has been dominated by the relatively tame flavor choices of White Claw and Truly. But tastes are shifting — studies have forecasted that hard seltzers will take a backseat to “fuller-flavored” pre-mixed cocktails that are projected to dominate the market by 2026.

Time will tell which of these fun new flavors has the staying power to become a certified classic.

