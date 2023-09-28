Sting Enters the Italian Liqueur Market with Amante 1530

Rock star and on-again, off-again actor Sting is harmonizing to the tune of alcohol with his latest brand, Amante 1530.

Said to contain flavors and aromas of candied orange, oolong tea, ginger, honeysuckle and baked apples, Sting’s new amaro release seeks to capitalize on the trending popularity of Italian aperitifs ushered in by Aperol and Campari.

“From the liquid to the intricate and thoughtful bottle design, Amante 1530 was designed among friends seeking to create an authentic, versatile Italian aperitivo that breaks boundaries,” explains Ana Rosenstein, CEO of Amante 1530. “To do so, we developed a complex and perfectly balanced flavor profile that can be consumed in a spritz, cocktail, neat, or on the rocks.”

Though amaro’s bittersweet bite may not be a solo sipper, it’s a tried-and-true cocktail ingredient in staples like the Paper Plane, Black Manhattan, Fernet Sour and the inevitable Amaro Spritz.

The liqueur is traditionally made by infusing grape brandy with a proprietary blend of herbs, botanicals, aromatic barks and spices. Sting and his wife Trudie Styler currently own Tuscany wine estate Il Palagio, though it’s unclear whether Amante 1530 utilizes grapes grown on their vineyard.

From the looks of it, Amante 1530 will be the first of many.

In June, Sting applied for an alcohol brand trademark under the name “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” — an ode to The Police’s hit 1981 song. The application mentioned plans for wines, liqueurs, pre-mixed cocktails, gin, rum and vodka.

