Reposado Tequila Raises Funds for Wild Mexican Jaguars

A tequila brand partnered with the Northern Jaguar Reserve has just debuted its second bottling, a 2-month reposado aged in a combination of American white oak bourbon and French oak wine casks.

Produced by Master Distiller Sergio Cruz at the Feliciano Vivancos distillery, Alma del Jaguar Reposado is said to balance notes of vanilla, banana, honey and orange zest. It’s retailing now in select markets across the US for $59.99.

The brand was launched earlier this year by spirits entrepreneur McCauly Williams, who was inspired by his uncle Rick Williams — co-founder of the Northern Jaguar Project (NJP) — to pay it forward to Mexico’s wildlife population. The NJP is a bi-national conservation project dedicated not only to protecting the wild jaguars of Northern Mexico but also its rich tapestry of birds, plants, reptiles and invertebrates.

Located a hundred miles south of the US-Mexico border in Sonora, the reserve spans over 180,000 acres, within which 80 jaguars have been recorded since its founding in 2003.

In a press release, Williams said:

“Tequila is one of Mexico’s most symbolic exports, and it is now the fastest-growing spirit in the U.S. due to recent surges in consumer demand. We want to use our tequila brand, Alma del Jaguar, to do good and inspire change. Therefore, we will donate a percent of our proceeds to conservation groups like NJP. The jaguar is our cause, not our mascot.”

In advance of its new release, Alma del Jaguar donated approximately $15,000 worth of trail cameras, computer hardware and work gear to biologists and staff of the NJP. What’s more, the confirmed additive-free brand has been particularly well received by agave spirits lovers since its launch in May.

If you’re interested in learning more, check out the Alma del Jaguar website here.

