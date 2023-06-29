Quintaliza Introduces the World’s First Coffee-Aged Tequila

The world’s first “coffee-aged” tequila has just been brought to market.

After being distilled from organic blue weber agave in the lowlands of Amatitán, Jalisco, Quintaliza Reposado is finished in oak barrels that previously held coffee beans sourced from Chiapas, Mexico. According to the brand, the patented coffee-resting method distinguishes Quintaliza from its caffeinated competition.

To be clear, Quintaliza is not a coffee-infused tequila or a coffee liqueur. Just as how an ex-bourbon barrel rested añejo might pick up subtle notes of caramel and oak, Quintaliza Reposado delivers its coffee flavor in hints, not gobs.

“We don’t soak coffee beans or do any infusing, mixing, or blending of any kind. Quintaliza Tequila never touches one drop of liquid coffee,” says CEO Mike Winters. “It took us two years of experimentation and product development to get it right, but that’s what it takes to create something that’s never been done before.”

Now retailing for $79, Quintaliza is said to blend an aroma of caramelized agave and earth with a palate of roasted coffee, oak and rich chocolate.

On the heels of the ever-popular espresso martini (and Mexico’s beloved carajillo), tequila coffee combinations have established themselves as mainstays on the market.

Up until now, the trend has mostly taken the form of tequila-based liqueurs. Patron XO Cafe was famously a massive hit when it launched back in 1992, but was unceremoniously discontinued nearly two decades later. Since 2022, we’ve seen brands like Costa and Bandero debut their own takes on the recipe.

If you’re interested in checking out Quintaliza Tequila, find its website here.

