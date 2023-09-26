Premium Orange Liqueur Aims to Shake up the Margarita Market

The distillery behind Montelobos Mezcal, Abasolo Mexican whiskey and Lenny Kravitz’s Nocheluna Sotol is setting its sights on the margarita market with its latest release.

Alma Finca, a new 40% ABV liqueur from Mexico City’s Casa Lumbre, promises to “inspire new opportunities for authentic Mexican mixology.”

“Casa Lumbre is synonymous with innovation, and Alma Finca Orange Liqueur is a continuation of that commitment to artisanal values and sharing our love of the different terroirs and flavors of Mexico with the world,” says master distiller and co-founder Iván Saldaña.

The expression is made using sweet and bitter orange peels, citrus blossoms, Persian lime leaves and local spices harvested throughout the Yucatán peninsula. Each ingredient is macerated separately for five days and then bottled without additives or flavorings.

“Our newest creation allows us to showcase the essence of Yucatán, whose rich and bountiful flavors are still influenced by its abundant culture and history. It is the citrus capital of Mexico and our inspiration for new Mexican mixology creations,” added Saldaña.

The orange liqueur market — long dominated by the unshakable grasp of Cointreau — presents an interesting challenge for competitors. Though rivals like Dry Curaçao, Grand Mariner and Patron’s Citronge have all carved out respectable niches, the margarita cocktail is largely associated with a single brand that refuses to be toppled.

If you’re interested in shaking up the recipe, Alma Finca is now available in select markets at $34.99. Find its website here.

