Barstool Sports Expands Alcohol Empire With Pirate Water

Internet media titan Barstool Sports is teaming up with Phusion Projects, the creators of Four Loko and Mamita’s tequila seltzer, for a line of 10% ABV ready-to-drink malt beverages.

Stamped with a skull wearing a Barstool Sports-branded pirate hat, Pirate Water will come in Sex on the Beach, Margarita, Miami Vice and Bahama Mama flavors.

Rumors of Pirate Water began circulating the internet after Barstool Sports Inc. filed a trademark for the brand name back in September 2022. Now, it’s officially releasing to the public.

Barstool Sports regulars Kevin Clancy, John “Feits” Feitelberg, Brianna Chickenfry, Grace O’Malley and Dana Beers are all reportedly being tapped to promo the new brand through a series of “experimental marketing events” over the next few months.

Pirate Water represents Barstool Sport’s latest move toward what’s amounting to a full-blown alcohol empire.

In 2019 the company launched Pink Whitney, a pink lemonade-flavored vodka backed by ex-NHL players Ryan Whitney and Paul Bissonette of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. Pink Whitney quickly became an internet sensation and is today the best-selling flavored vodka in North America.

Spittin’ Chiclets doubled down on another alcohol brand launch in 2022 with Big Deal Brewing, a golden ale made by Labatt Brewing Company.

We’re yet to see what level of viral success Pirate Water will achieve, but we’re sure that it’ll be plastered all across Barstool Sports broadcasts for years to come.

