Pickle-Flavored Sparkling Wine Cocktails Hit the Market

Move aside pickleback — there’s a new competitor in town.

Kraft Heinz-owned Claussen Pickles has teamed up with the Spritz Society for a limited-edition, truly one-of-a-kind pickle-flavored cocktail. Clocking in at 6% ABV and 120 calories, these sparkling wine concoctions may either prove a beloved fan favorite or absolute nightmare fuel based on your tolerance for salty spritzes.

The idea began life as an April Fool’s prank in 2022 when the Spritz Society jokingly released a pickle-flavored beverage. Little over a year later, the brand has found a high-profile partner to bring the concept to the big leagues.

“Claussen is thrilled to enter the beverage space for the first time and bring our dill-icious pickle flavor to a sparkling wine cocktail,” said Lizzy Goodman, Brand Manager of Claussen at the Kraft Heinz Company.

“With pickle being such a craveable food, we are excited to hear the response from our pickle lovers and think everyone will be pleasantly surprised by the unique, refreshing taste of a pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.”

As recognizable favorites like White Claw and Truly gradually decline in popularity, we’ve entered the era of the bizarre brand collaboration cocktail.

Since 2022, convenience store shelves have been blessed with boozy launches from Mountain Dew, Arizona Iced Tea, Sunny D, and Simply Lemonade. Tri-color popsicle brand Rocket Pop even teamed up with Twisted Tea for the summer-centric “Rocket Pop Twisted Tea.” Less than a week earlier, Vizzy Hard Seltzer released an Orange Cream Pop flavor.

All of this is to say, Spritz Society x Claussen may soon be outdone by even more outlandish pre-mixed cocktail flavors in the near future.

The new drink is available for $25 a pack here while supplies last.

