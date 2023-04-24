 Patrón El Cielo Ups the Ante With Quadruple Distillation
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
New Release

Patrón Doubles Down on ‘Ultra-Premium’ With Quadruple Distilled Patrón El Cielo

Pedro WolfeApr 24th, 2023, 12:23 pm
Patrón El Cielo

Patrón El Cielo promises to “smoothen” the tequila experience with quadruple distillation, a method more closely associated with vodka than it is with agave spirits. (Photo: Patrón)

Patrón is doubling down on its new lineup of tall, slender bottles with the release of a four-times distilled tequila blanco.

Retailing at $129 and topped off with a golden cork, Patrón El Cielo is said to combine sweet flavors of agave with a bright, fresh and “radiantly smooth” finish.

So what makes this new release different from Patrón’s other offerings?

The number of times a spirit is distilled typically correlates with the “smoothness” of its flavor — while tequila is almost always distilled twice, vodka can be distilled anywhere from three to 10 times. For spirits purists, increasingly distilled tequila is usually associated with weakened agave flavor.

Patrón says that this isn’t the case with their newest release.

“For the first time ever, we developed a prestige tequila with a fourth distillation—a process that is extremely rare within the industry—using the smallest copper pot still at Hacienda Patron. While adding another stage of distillation is commonly misconceived as a culprit for diluting flavor, that was not the case for Patrón El Cielo,” said Master Distiller David Rodriguez. 

El Cielo serves as a follow-up of sorts to the similarly bottled and named Patrón El Alto that dropped last November.

With 100+ price tags and flashy looks, Patrón is clearly angling for the lucrative club tequila market with these latest releases. Long dominated by the likes of Don Julio 1942 and Clase Azul, ‘”club tequila” is distinguished by slick bottlings, high prices, and, more often than not, celebrity endorsements.

While Patrón El Alto has already been promoted by the likes of Doja Cat, Offset and Hit-Boy, El Cielo recently made its first appearance in the newest music video from Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

Read More: 

Campari Moves Beyond Espolón and Cabo Wabo With Its First ‘Luxury’ Tequila Brand

Amidst Growing Concerns Over Bats and Carbon Emissions, Tequila Production Is Pressured to Go Green

Exploring Agave: Getting To Know The Families Behind Del Maguey Mezcal

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: