Patrón El Cielo Ups the Ante With Quadruple Distillation

Patrón is doubling down on its new lineup of tall, slender bottles with the release of a four-times distilled tequila blanco.

Retailing at $129 and topped off with a golden cork, Patrón El Cielo is said to combine sweet flavors of agave with a bright, fresh and “radiantly smooth” finish.

So what makes this new release different from Patrón’s other offerings?

The number of times a spirit is distilled typically correlates with the “smoothness” of its flavor — while tequila is almost always distilled twice, vodka can be distilled anywhere from three to 10 times. For spirits purists, increasingly distilled tequila is usually associated with weakened agave flavor.

Patrón says that this isn’t the case with their newest release.

“For the first time ever, we developed a prestige tequila with a fourth distillation—a process that is extremely rare within the industry—using the smallest copper pot still at Hacienda Patron. While adding another stage of distillation is commonly misconceived as a culprit for diluting flavor, that was not the case for Patrón El Cielo,” said Master Distiller David Rodriguez.

El Cielo serves as a follow-up of sorts to the similarly bottled and named Patrón El Alto that dropped last November.

With 100+ price tags and flashy looks, Patrón is clearly angling for the lucrative club tequila market with these latest releases. Long dominated by the likes of Don Julio 1942 and Clase Azul, ‘”club tequila” is distinguished by slick bottlings, high prices, and, more often than not, celebrity endorsements.

While Patrón El Alto has already been promoted by the likes of Doja Cat, Offset and Hit-Boy, El Cielo recently made its first appearance in the newest music video from Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

