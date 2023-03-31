Patron Ahumado Blends The Line Between Tequila and Mezcal

Patron is betting big on the trending popularity of mezcal with two smoky new expressions, Ahumado Silver and Reposado.

The duo of new bottlings are made using agave roasted in small batches with mesquite charcoal for seven days in underground stone pits. While the blue weber agave used to make tequila is typically steamed, this “ahumado” method (which translates to “smoke”) is more akin to that of a mezcal.

It’s an interesting idea, one certainly aimed at capturing the ever-growing taste for the now $338 million mezcal market.

Patron previously dipped their toes into this technique with the release of the $180 Gran Patron Smoky back in 2018. Similarly, Cenote debuted its own Cenote Ahumado Tequila earlier this year.

Compared to Gran Patron Smoky, the new limited-edition Ahumado releases scale down the price point. The 40% ABV Patron Ahumado Silver will retail at $69.99, while the 41% ABV Patron Ahumado Reposado will retail at $79.99.

“With an edge on smoothness compared to competing tequilas, Patrón Ahumado offers individuals something new and an opportunity to create easy at-home smoky cocktails that don’t require a diffuser or smoker, for an elevated cocktail experience,” said D-J Hageman, vice president of marketing for Patron North America.

Ahumado is the latest in a trend of releases from Patron that have sought to diversify its portfolio into popular premium categories.

At the end of last year, Patron forayed into the ultra-premium “club-tequila” market with the release of the $179 Patron El Alto, which quickly got co-signs from the likes of Offset and Doja Cat.

