Pasote Tequila Pushes the Legal Limit With 110-Proof Blanco

Pasote Tequila, distilled under the same roof as beloved imprints like Tequila G4, Volans and ArteNOM 1579, is upping the ante with a new high-ABV blanco.

In the United States, the legal minimum for agave spirits is 40% ABV (80 proof). Still strength tequila — literally, tequila bottled right out of the still without any additives or mixers — drifts higher than the alcoholic average, usually in the range of 45%-50% ABV.

Evidently, Pasote threw its hands in the air and committed full tilt; the brand’s new blanco is one of a select few bottled at 55% ABV, the legal maximum.

“The Still Strength Blanco has an entirely unique production process as well as a fresh, colorful label design for the Mexican fall holidays,” said August Sebastiani, president of 3 Badge Beverage Corp.

“The label is inspired by calaveras (sugar skulls) used during Día de los Muertos and illustrated in the style of an Aztec god, making it an appropriate spirit to incorporate into refreshing, seasonal cocktails or to sip neat for the upcoming holiday season.”

According to the brand, Pasote Still Strength is double distilled from estate-grown agave in open-air stainless-steel tanks with a proprietary blend of cultivated local yeasts. Balancing high alcohol content with the delicate flavor of roasted agave is a difficult task, one that’s only been attempted by a handful of producers over the years.

Brands like Tapatio, 4 Copas and El Luchador have successfully navigated the tricky tightrope. As big fans of Pasote Blanco, we’re eager to see how the bump to 55% ABV suits the spirit.

