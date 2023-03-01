Nobu Debuts $500 Limited-Edition Tequila; Here's How to Buy

A mainstay of celebrity sightings and high-end Japanese fusion cuisine, the world-famous Nobu Restaurant is taking things one step further with its new $500 Nobu Rare Reserve 2008.

Teaming up with Qui Tequila, the makers of the world’s first cristalino extra añejo, Nobu has created its very own luxury sipping tequila made from a blend of agave harvested in 2007 and 2008. Head chef Nobu Matsuhisa says it makes an ideal counterpart to cold sashimi dishes.

“Having a shot or glass of tequila makes it easier to communicate,” said Matsuhisa. “After one shot, it’s much easier to talk. Everyone’s happy.”

Allegedly, only 1,500 bottles of this new tequila exist and the only way you can get a taste is to travel to one of the 51 Nobu restaurant locations worldwide. If you want to take an entire bottle home, it’ll cost $500.

This isn’t the first time that Nobu has leveraged its viral stardom to launch a brand of its own.

In 2014, Nobu teamed up with sake producer Hokusetsu Daiginjo to create a trio of Nobu-branded sake releases. The most expensive of those bottles, Nobu YK-35, sells for around $100 if you can manage to find it.

On the complete opposite side of the spectrum, Nobu collaborated with Nike earlier this week to create limited-edition “Sushi Force 1s.” Retailing for $250, these yet-released Air Force 1s are emblazoned with the “Beverly Hills Sushi Club” logo alongside the name of Nobu’s head chef, “Matsuhisa.”

