NightOwl Launches Canned Tequila Espresso Martini

NightOwl Martini is debuting a new line of RTD cocktails across the United States — a “Classic” espresso martini made with vodka and an “Original” made with tequila.

According to the brand, each 12.5% ABV cocktail is made using just two shots of espresso, one shot of alcohol and a hint of vanilla. NightOwl’s tequila is sourced from Orendain de Jalisco, the same distillery that produces Imperio del Don and Mark Wahlberg’s Flecha Azul.

“No malt liquors, no agave wines and no artificial flavors. We like to think of it as espresso martinis in their purest form,” said brand manager Kat Huber in a press release.

Originally conceived as the vodka espresso in 1983, espresso martinis have recently reemerged into unexpected stardom. Within the span of a year, the cocktail quickly broke its way into the top 10 most-ordered drinks in the nation and inspired everything from espresso martini handbags to the TikTok-viral parmesan espresso martini.

Explaining its resurgent popularity, Lisa Hawkins of the Distilled Spirits Council told CNN that espresso martinis managed to capitalize on the “convergence of two major US consumer trends: Americans’ affinity for high-end coffee and cocktail culture”

With its latest release, NightOwl is evidently combining the espresso martini with another two popular trends: tequila and canned ready-to-drink cocktails.

Tequila espresso martinis are not unheard of, but they’re certainly less common than their vodka-mixed counterparts.

Available at $19.99 per 4-pack, you can check out NightOwl Martinis here.

Read More:

Celebrity Tequila is Often Questionable At Best; Here Are The 5 Best Reviewed Bottles Around Right Now

Thanks to The White Lotus, the Oft-Maligned Aperol Spritz Cocktail Is Seeing a Huge Resurgence

Eva Longoria Calls Out Cultural Appropriation and Patriarchy Within the Celebrity Tequila Industry

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter