Neil Patrick Harris Launches Canned Espresso Martini

The company behind John Cena, Playboi Carti and Sarah Jessica Parker-backed cocktails has teamed up with Neil Patrick Harris for a canned espresso martini.

Courtesy of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, the 12% ABV “After Hours” combines real vodka with espresso flavors to recreate one of the trendiest cocktails in recent memory.

“We were trying to think of something that people would crave that there aren’t a lot of representations of. The espresso martini is the sweet spot for me,” Harris told People Magazine. “You don’t have to break out your coffee maker or espresso machine in order to have it. You can have that exact thing on the go at your house in an elevated way, and you get to be drinking as well as having the pep of caffeine.”

The new product is said to contain aromas of Arabica and extra dark roast espresso beans mixed with flavors of vanilla and dark chocolate.

First launched in May 2022, Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits has gone all-in on the popularity of celebrity alcohol. Its unlikely roster of high-profile sponsors includes John Cena’s Classic Old Fashioned and Sarah Jessica Parker’s “The Perfect Cosmo.”

Other cocktails include rapper Playboi Carti’s white wine-inspired Hardsacatto and the Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson and Ashley Benson-sponsored Margalicious Margarita.

Despite its stacked lineup, Thomas Ashbourne faces an uphill battle. The alcohol market has been bombarded with celebrity spirits and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages over the past couple of years, including Jennifer Lopez’s House of Delola, Travis Kelces’ Casa Azul Tequila Soda and Barstool Sports’ Pirate Water just to name a few.

Though Neil Patrick Harris and espresso martinis may both be fan favorites, they’ll be up against some tough competition in a crowded market.

