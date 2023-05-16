Monaco Cocktails Expands Lineup With 4 New Margarita Flavors

Monaco Cocktails is expanding its ready-to-drink (RTD) lineup with four new margarita flavors; Lime and Watermelon, each created in Classic and Spicy varieties.

Made with real tequila, the 9% ABV cocktails promise to capitalize on the booming popularity of RTDs within the United States. Long dominated by malt-based beverages like White Claw and Twisted Tea, the market has recently shifted in favor of distilled spirits cocktails that up the alcoholic ante.

Of this “new generation,” no spirit has proven quite as popular as tequila. Over the past few months, we’ve witnessed the launch of tequila RTDs backed by Jennifer Lopez, NFL tight end Travis Kelce, cult-favorite Topo Chico and many more.

“Beyond the popularity of tequila-based drinks like margaritas, consumers are more interested than ever in exploring new flavors – especially spicy ones,” said Don Deubler, CEO of Monaco’s Parent Company, Atomic Brands. “Our Margarita line speaks to this demand and allows customers to either feel the spirit or feel the spice.”

Since launching in 2012, Monaco has racked up a massive range of canned cocktails including the likes of vodka, gin, tequila, cognac, bourbon and more. Earlier this month they were even named the official Hard Lemonade and Canned Vodka sponsor of the UFC.

Monaco’s parent company, Atomic Brands, has also ventured into the spirits market with coffee-flavored whiskey Kentucky Coffee.

