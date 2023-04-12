Moët & Chandon Reveals King Charles III Coronation Champagne

In honor of next month’s Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, luxury Champagne giant Moët & Chandon has revealed a new limited-edition Impérial Magnum.

It’s a tradition that dates back centuries. Over the years, Moët & Chandon has released these “coronation cuvées” in honor of Edward VII (1902), George V (1911), George VI (1937) and most recently Elizabeth II (1953).

You can even find auction listings for Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation Champagne selling online in the range of £400 – £600. We can only imagine how stale the bubbles must be.

The newest Champagne, which marks the first of these releases in over 70 years, is designed as a souvenir bottle commemorating the date, time and location of the upcoming coronation. On the front, a label reads: “The House of Moët & Chandon are proud to present this special cuvée to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King.”

A lot has changed for Moët & Chandon since Elizabeth II first became queen.

In 1971, the brand merged with Jas Hennessy & Co. to create Moët & Hennessy, which subsequently merged with Louis Vuitton in 1987 to create the luxury monolith Moët-Hennessy Louis Vuitton. LVHM is currently ranked as the most valuable company in Europe.

If you’re interested in popping open one of these British bubblies for yourself, they’ll be retailing online starting May 1 for £96.

