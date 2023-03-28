The Missouri Distillery Making American Agave Spirit

At the Mean Mule Distilling Co. in Kansas City, Missouri, husband and wife Jeff and Meg Evans are brewing spirits using blue weber agave sourced from Jalisco, Mexico.

They make the standard trio of Blanco, Reposado and Añejo expressions (named Silver, Gold and “Heritage” at Mean Mule), as well as an agave-based gin that mixes in botanicals like juniper, white peppercorn and persimmon.

Now, they’re debuting an 80-proof agave spirit distilled with fresh poblano peppers. While many distillers would add those flavors after the fact, including peppers during the fermentation process creates a bonafide poblano spirit that theoretically dials up the earthy and vegetal flavor.

“Our distiller Tyler chose to ferment the peppers because the fermentation process is alive and has the opportunity to create a unique flavor that you wouldn’t get merely from steeping the spirit in the peppers,” said brand founder Jeff Evans.

Since Mean Mule doesn’t distill their spirit in Mexico, their products can’t be called “tequila” or “mezcal.” Instead, they’ve run with the simple moniker “American agave spirit.” It’s an interesting caveat, but one that’s becoming increasingly common as international markets seek to capitalize on the trending popularity of tequila.

From California to South Africa to Australia, a new generation of agave spirit producers has arisen across the globe with varying approaches.

While some have adopted wholly new methods, moving beyond the varietals and techniques associated with established agave spirits, others have sought to closely replicate the distillation of beloved favorites like tequila and mezcal.

Mean Mule, who distills using blue weber agave sourced from tequila’s homestate of Jalisco, appears to fall in the latter category.

Still, they’re afforded leeway. Mexico’s tequila industry operates under tightly regulated oversight, oversight that would likely never allow the likes of a poblano-distilled tequila.

You can check out the Mean Mule Distilling Co. website here.

