Marvel Actor Launches Tequila And Vodka Canned Cocktails

Actor Wayne Russell, best known for his roles in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Black Mirror, has teamed up with film producer Richard Peete to launch a variety of canned tequila and vodka cocktails.

Born in and inspired by the Finger Lakes of New York, Lake Hour will come in four 5.0% ABV flavors: Watermelon Cucumber with tequila, Honeysuckle Ginger with vodka, Peach Jasmine with vodka and Rosemary Yuzu with vodka

Russell, the son of actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, says that this is the first and likely last product that he will ever put his name behind. According to him, the brand gave him the opportunity to “merge art and commerce” while paying homage to nostalgic memories.

“It seemed to us that so many people had some core memory of a story on the lake in their formative years that was integral to who they were,” said Russell in a press release.

“Storytelling is in our blood and sharing the stories that are nearest to your heart is the only way we know how to tell good ones. As they say, write what you know, and we have tried to bring these memories and experiences to life through Lake Hour.”

Russell is joined in the venture by Richard Peete, the film producer behind moody indie hits like Blue Ruin and Super Dark Times.

The pair will likely face tough competition in a crowded market. Over the past couple of years, the era of celebrity tequila has quickly been replaced by the era of celebrity ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails.

Since 2022, we’ve witnessed pre-mixed cocktail launches from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Miles Teller, Neil Patrick Harris and Ellie Goulding just to name a few.

Russell’s new cocktail is available at select liquor stores and venues across New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Oklahoma. If you’re interested in ordering online, find the Lake Hour website here.

Read More:

From Hidden Freezers to Underground Sex Shops: A Tour Through the World’s Most Secretive Tequila Speakeasies

Tequila Ready-To-Drink Roundup: Reviewing Espresso Martinis, Juice Boxes, ‘Dad Water’ and More

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter