Marigold-Distilled Mezcal Pays Homage to Día de Los Muertos

Bozal Mezcal, a renowned distiller of small-batch ancestral agave spirits, is expanding its lineup with a festive new addition. Unexpectedly, the brand’s latest release is distilled with marigolds, a colorful citrus-tinged flower considered a symbol of the dead in pre-Hispanic Mexico.

Dubbed Cempasúchil, the new reserva mezcal is said to balance fresh notes of green pepper, orange zest, nutmeg and anise, imbued with flavors of mandarin peel dropped into the still during traditional clay pot distillation. Intended as an autumnal toast to Día de Los Muertos, the 47% ABV expression is now being brought to the US for $129.

“We have always dreamed of crafting an ancestral mezcal that would honor the traditions of Día de los Muertos,” said August Sebastiani, founder of Bozal, in a press release.

“Traveling the backroads of Mexico and meeting the people and history behind our sourcing remains a critical factor in the success of our agave portfolio. Our Cempasúchil pays homage to those long-term relationships and the culture that defines Bozal, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce this unique expression to the U.S. market.”

Bozal, which translates to “untamed” in English, specializes in highlighting niche wild-grown agave varietals found throughout Oaxaca, Guerrero and Durango. In partnership with local distillers throughout the region, the brand has brought over 30 expressions to market since its founding in 2016.

