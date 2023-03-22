Luxury Design Company Launches $279 Tequila Topped With Gold

11 Ravens, a U.S.-based designer that specializes in making custom billiards and poker tables for the likes of MGM Hotels, Caesars Palace and more, is launching its own tequila.

Simply dubbed “Ravella,” the pricey $279 release is an extra añejo tequila aged for 36 months in American White Oak barrels before being bottled at 108 proof (54% ABV).

Given the high-end nature of the brand, Ravella has gone all in on its presentation. Packaged inside a svelte case that mimics the look of a bird spreading its wings when opened, the Ravella bottle is topped off with a gold-plated cork inspired by a raven’s beak.

11 Ravens founder Michael Zaretsky says that Ravella is a passion project 10 years in the making.

According to Zaretsky, he first fell in love with tequila after immigrating to the U.S. in the 1980s following the collapse of the Soviet Union, and has since spent the past decade trying to find a distiller to helm a brand of his own.

“When I first launched 11 Ravens, my goal was to bring unparalleled luxury to tabletop games. Ravella is a natural progression of that overzealous commitment to perfection,” said Zaretsky. “Like 11 Ravens, Ravella exudes elegance by its very existence and is an expression of luxury without compromise.”

The launch of Ravella follows something of a trend. Over the past few years, the exploding popularity of tequila has inspired a wave of one-off luxury releases from non-spirits brands hoping to capitalize on the hype.

Elon Musk made headlines in 2022 with the release of his infamous $420 Tesla Tequila, which was soon followed up by a set of inexplicably designed Tesla sipping glasses. Earlier this month, luxury restaurant giant Nobu released its own limited-edition $500 tequila.

