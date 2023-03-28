Lipton Hard Iced Tea To Launch Nationwide in Spring

Amidst the booming demand for hard iced teas, British tea giant Lipton is set to debut a new line of alcoholic drinks across the U.S. this spring.

The uncarbonated 5% ABV Lipton Hard Iced Teas will launch in four flavors: Half and Half (iced tea and lemonade), Strawberry, Lemon and Peach.

The U.S. hard iced tea market is currently valued at a whopping $19 billion, thanks in large part to the ever-growing popularity of Boston Beer Company’s trend-setting Twisted Tea.

Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed hard iced tea launches from the likes of White Claw, Truly, Pabst and more. Beloved IPA brewer Voodoo Ranger is even rumored to have their own “Hardcharged Tea” in the works.

The popularity of hard iced teas has arisen at an interesting crossroads in the market. Right now, consumers are increasingly trading out malted alcohol hard seltzers like White Claw for “fuller flavored” ready-to-drink beverages made with distilled spirits — products like High Noon and Cutwater.

Hard iced teas sit somewhere in the middle; though made with malted alcohol and a low ABV, they are typically uncarbonated and contain “fuller flavors” akin to a pre-mixed cocktail. They often also contain caffeine, an easy way to stand out on crowded liquor store shelves.

Time will tell if established tea companies like Lipton continue to capitalize on the trend.

Launching in spring, Lipton Hard Iced Tea will be sold in a 12-can variety pack retailing at $18.99.

