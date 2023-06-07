Lebron James' Lobos 1707 Launches Limited-Edition Tequila

Months after becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader, LeBron James has announced a new limited-edition añejo through his tequila brand Lobos 1707.

It’s the brand’s first tequila release in nearly three years. Sadly for dedicated fans, only 9,000 bottles are being brought to market.

Lobos 1707 Añejo is aged for 12-18 months in American white oak barrels before being finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine casks. Retailing for $99, this latest bottling is said to carry a woody flavor profile with notes of caramel, walnuts and vanilla.

The approach is somewhat unconventional. Tequila brands typically launch with the “three amigos” of blanco, reposado and añejo — instead, Lobos 1707 went to market with a blanco, reposado, extra añejo and mezcal when it launched in 2020, skipping out on that crucial third flavor.

“It’s exciting to see how Lobos 1707 continues to build on our legacy of smooth and tasteful tequila for everyone to enjoy,” said James in a press release. “I’m proud to help welcome this limited edition Añejo tequila to our incredible lineup of tequila and mezcal, all with the shared mission to give everyone a seat at the table.”

Though LeBron James is often recognized as the figurehead of Lobos 1707, other celebrity investors include the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maverick Carter, Anthony David, Draymond Green and Rich Paul.

It’s a stacked lineup in an already crowded industry.

Alongside Michael Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila, Yao Ming’s Yao Family Wines and Stephen Curry’s recently launched Gentleman’s Cut Bourbon, Lobos 1707 competes against a star-studded mix of athlete-backed alcohol brands jockeying for our attention on liquor store shelves. And that doesn’t even account for the avalanche of celebrity-backed tequilas that have hit the market over the past few years.

If you’re interested in checking out the new limited-edition launch, you can find details on the Lobos 1707 website.

