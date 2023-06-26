Lamborghini Ventures Into the World of High-End Tequila

Italian luxury sports car manufacturer Lamborghini is expanding its repertoire into the world of high-end tequila.

The company has teamed up with the Galindo Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico to debut “Tequila Patrizia Lamborghini” through its alcohol-oriented Wine by Lamborghini subdivision. The duo of new tequilas, named after founder Ferruccio Lamborghini’s daughter, will come in the form of an unaged Silver and a three-year-aged Añejo.

In a press release, the brand proclaimed: “Lamborghini Tequila presents a flawless blend of Italian elegance and Mexican tradition […] Each sip promises to be a celebration of taste, heritage, and unmatched quality.”

Naturally, Lamborghini tequila comes at Lamborghini prices — the bottles are currently retailing across the Internet at $140 and $200 respectively.

Though the foray into alcohol may seem off-brand for the automobile giant, Lamborghini has been toiling away within the industry for decades.

Years before his runaway success as a sports car (and tractor) magnate, Ferruccio Lamborghini was born to winegrowers Antonio and Evelina Lamborghini in Northern Italy. In the 1960s, Ferruccio purchased a vineyard in Umbria, Italy where he would eventually take up residence when he retired in 1974.

Today, Wine by Lamborghini produces a wide variety of wines in the $100-$300 range; the kind of wines that come wrapped in gold foil and presented inside a bespoke briefcase. Tequila Patrizia Lamborghini represents the brand’s first foray into spirits.

One-off tequila releases from luxury brands have become a popular trend amidst the spirit’s ballooning status.

In 2020, Elon Musk debuted his much-discussed Tesla Tequila, a $420 15-month añejo that now resales online for upwards of $1,000. In March, high-end Japanese fusion restaurant Nobu sensed a similar opportunity and launched Nobu Rare Reserve 2008, retailing at a marginally more accessible price of $500.

Neither tequila was well received by critics. Ultimately, the charm of these opulent releases may lie more in their brand name and showy decanters than their actual flavor.

Read More:

Blame It on the Casamigos: Marketing Ploy Disguised as a Viral Trend

Monster Energy Expands Alcoholic Lineup With ‘Nasty Beast’ Hard Iced Teas

Years After Being Discontinued, Cult-Hit Patron XO Cafe Gets a Spiritual Successor

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter