La Pulga Spirits Debuts Flea Market-Inspired Añejo Tequila

La Pulga Spirits‘ lineup of confirmed additive-free tequila has just been expanded with an 18-month ex-bourbon-aged Añejo.

Distilled and bottled in the highlands of Jalisco, the new $75 offering from La Pulga is said to blend aromas of high fruit and chocolate with subdued tastes of roasted agave, oak and anise.

The brand was founded in 2020 by Fort Worth natives Sarah Castillo, Stephen Slaughter and Andrew De La Torre — a restauranteur, former bar owner and real estate developer respectively.

“Our new Añejo Tequila is our finest offering to date – it’s created in the soulful land of Jalisco by our incredibly talented jimadors, but you can absolutely taste the Fort Worth grit and determination that is sealed in every bottle,” said Castillo in a press release.

“We pride ourselves on making vibrant tequilas with the taste of Mexican culture, passion, and flavor, and our Añejo is no exception. If you’re looking to support local, drink clean, and add a beautifully crafted tequila to your bar top, you’ll want to get your hands on La Pulga Añejo.”

The brand’s namesake, La Pulga, translates to “flea market” in Spanish. It’s more than an homage; the brand recently acquired the 12-acre historic Pequeño Mexico flea market on the Northside of Fort Worth, where local vendors have been selling eats and drinks since the 1970s.

In the coming years, La Pulga plans to begin producing sotol — an earthy, agave-adjacent spirit distilled from desert spoon succulents native to the Chihuahua Desert and Texas. They’ll be joining the likes of Desert Door Texas Sotol, a prominent name based out of Corpus Christi a mere five hour drive south.

If you’re interested in checking out La Pulga, find its website here.

