 Jose Cuervo Unveils Limited Día de Los Muertos Bottling
Skip to main content

Join our newsletter for a shot of tequila news and great deals sent right to your email!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Whiskey Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
New Release

Jose Cuervo Toasts to the Dead With Limited-Edition Día de Los Muertos Bottling

Pedro WolfeSep 18th, 2023, 1:32 pm
Jose Cuervo

(Photo: Jose Cuervo)

As Día de Los Muertos fast approaches, the tequila industry braces for a wave of brightly colored skull-themed bottlings.

In honor of the occasion, Jose Cuervo has unveiled limited-edition Day of the Dead twists of its flagship Blanco and Reposado Especial. The new bottles, designed by Mexican illustrator and graphic artist Alfredo Conrique, feature the iconic assortment of marigold flowers, Calavera skulls  and perforated paper designs closely associated with the holiday.

Though exact prices have yet to be announced, the bottling likely won’t retail higher than Jose Cuervo Especial’s usual $10-20.

If vibrant theming is to your liking, be sure to keep a close eye on liquor store shelves over the next month. Dia de Los Muertos’ annual November 1st celebration date has gradually risen to the level of aesthetic pop icon within the US over the past decade; expectedly, agave spirits producers have begun throwing their hats into the ring.

Last week, Bozal debuted a small-batch ancestral mezcal distilled with mandarin peels and marigold flowers, a bright orange symbol of the dead in pre-Hispanic Mexico. In the coming weeks, expect to see similarly oriented releases from the likes of Clase Azul, Cazadores, Kah and more.

Read More:

Bacardi Completes Acquisition of Illegal Mezcal; $130 Million Deal Sets Sights Worldwide

From Guillermo Del Toro to Picasso, A Tour Through The Glitziest Artist-Designed Tequila Releases 

Best And Worst Hangover Cities In The Nation? Taking A Look Through The Conflicting Data 

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Tequila Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Tequila Raiders:

Pedro Wolfe

Pedro Wolfe is the managing editor of Tequila Raiders. With several years of experience writing for the New York Daily News and the Foothills Business Daily under his belt, Pedro aims to combine quality reviews and recipes with incisive articles on the cutting edge of the tequila world. Pedro has traveled to the heartland of the spirits industry in Tequila, Mexico, and has conducted interviews with agave spirits veterans throughout Mexico, South Africa and California. Through this diverse approach, Tequila Raiders aims to celebrate not only tequila but the rich tapestry of agave spirits that spans mezcal, raicilla, bacanora, pulque and so much more.

You may also like: