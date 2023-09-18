Jose Cuervo Unveils Limited Día de Los Muertos Bottling

As Día de Los Muertos fast approaches, the tequila industry braces for a wave of brightly colored skull-themed bottlings.

In honor of the occasion, Jose Cuervo has unveiled limited-edition Day of the Dead twists of its flagship Blanco and Reposado Especial. The new bottles, designed by Mexican illustrator and graphic artist Alfredo Conrique, feature the iconic assortment of marigold flowers, Calavera skulls and perforated paper designs closely associated with the holiday.

Though exact prices have yet to be announced, the bottling likely won’t retail higher than Jose Cuervo Especial’s usual $10-20.

If vibrant theming is to your liking, be sure to keep a close eye on liquor store shelves over the next month. Dia de Los Muertos’ annual November 1st celebration date has gradually risen to the level of aesthetic pop icon within the US over the past decade; expectedly, agave spirits producers have begun throwing their hats into the ring.

Last week, Bozal debuted a small-batch ancestral mezcal distilled with mandarin peels and marigold flowers, a bright orange symbol of the dead in pre-Hispanic Mexico. In the coming weeks, expect to see similarly oriented releases from the likes of Clase Azul, Cazadores, Kah and more.

Read More:

Bacardi Completes Acquisition of Illegal Mezcal; $130 Million Deal Sets Sights Worldwide

From Guillermo Del Toro to Picasso, A Tour Through The Glitziest Artist-Designed Tequila Releases

Best And Worst Hangover Cities In The Nation? Taking A Look Through The Conflicting Data

Here at Tequila Raiders, we do more than write about current events in tequila. We are the only media property reviewing tequilas and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the tequila world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of tequila in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter